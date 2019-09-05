‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Bursts Out Of Sequined Nude Swimsuit

Abigail Ratchford is setting Instagram ablaze with a seriously sexy new swimsuit snap that is proving hard to be ignored.

The self proclaimed “Queen of Curves” dazzled her fans with the new photo late in the evening on Wednesday, September 5 and now, hours later and into the next day, the sizzling shot is still racking up the likes. The photo was taken at the hands of Abigail herself, who staged the selfie in her room with the help of a large mirror adorned with glowing light bulbs that provided the perfect illumination of her flawless figure that she often shows off in racy ensembles to her impressive nine million-person following on the social media platform.

Today’s look was certainly of the NSFW category, and the model’s hoard of fans certainly did not seem to mind the skin-baring display. Abigail sent pulses racing in a seriously sexy swimsuit from Beach Bunny Swimwear and, judging by the reaction of her following, she seemed to do the brand well. Her nude swimsuit nearly matched the color of her deep tan and, had it not been for a shimmering, black sequined design adorning the front, it could have easily looked as if the model wasn’t wearing anything at all.

The brunette bombshell’s swimwear clung tight to her hourglass silhouette to prove exactly why she’s earned her nickname, while the black sequin design along the front accentuated her trim waist and flat midsecton. Its plunging neckline was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets that burst out from every angle, creating a seriously busty display that just itself was sure to catch her audience’s eyes. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of the beauty’s curvy booty thanks to the swimwear’s cheeky cut, which also showed off her toned legs.

Along with sporting a dazzling ensemble, Abigail was also in full hair and makeup. She wore her long, dark tresses down in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and all the way down to her waist. Her locks were perfectly parted to frame her face, which was done up with a metallic red lip, shimmering eye shadow, and contoured cheek that made her striking features pop.

One glance at the new addition to the Instagram model’s feed explains exactly why her followers went wild over it. At the time of this writing, the shot has already earned over 70,000 likes after just 11 hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Abigail you look so stunning,” one person wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“You are gorgeous, almost unreal. A real life Jessica Rabbit,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abigail has treated her followers to a look at her incredible physique.Another recent addition to her feed saw her lounging by the pool in a bright blue mesh bodysuit that left her booty completely exposed and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.