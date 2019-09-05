Sofia Vergara, 47, Defies Her Age In Stunning Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Sofia Vergara is once again stunning her Instagram followers with her ageless beauty and spectacular sense of fashion. The gorgeous Modern Family actress recently shared a glamorous photo from what looked like a fun-filled lunch with her girlfriends, and sent fans into a frenzy at the sight of her fabulous outfit.

Shared to her official Instagram account earlier this week, the new photo showed Sofia rocking her internet-famous curves as she posed in a jaw-dropping white dress – a chic, off-the-shoulder, button-down design that perfectly showcased her hourglass figure. The 47-year-old stunner paired the head-turning dress with beige wedges and a matching purse for an elegant summer look that highlighted her delicate frame.

Snapped among a group of friends, Sofia was certainly the center of attention. The gorgeous Latina looked nothing short of sensational in the eye-catching frock, which appeared to be perfectly tailored to her enviable physique. Boasting elaborate puff sleeves adorned with dainty ruffles, the stylish dress left her sculpted shoulders completely exposed. The Colombian-born beauty let her long, honey-colored tresses cascade over her shoulders and down her decolletage area, luring the gaze to her shapely chest.

Sofia put her buxom curves on full display in the bust-hugging dress. While her sexy look was not cleavage-flaunting, the skin-baring dress could barely contain her bosom – and even appeared to be a tad small for her voluptuous figure. A couple of buttons in the front struggled to remain closed, ensuring that everyone was eyeing Sofia’s bountiful bust. At the same time, the form-fitting dress accentuated her enviable waistline, emphasizing Sofia’s hourglass curves.

The Hot Pursuit actress put on a very youthful display as she posed with her hand on her hip, in a coquettish posture that showcased her enviable figure. Ever the glam queen, she she added glitz to her classy look with an entire collection of accessories, which included statement drop-down earrings teased through her flowing locks, a few sparkling bracelets, and a massive ring on her finger. Meanwhile, her generous decolletage remained unadorned so as not to take any attention from the stunning dress.

The fabulous off-the-shoulder frock immediately caught the eye of her whopping 17.1 million Instagram followers, as fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Sofia for her age-defying look.

“I’m in love with Sofia’s dress!! Is that in your collection?” wrote one person, referencing the widely popular Sofia Jeans fashion brand.

“Love your dress, Sofia,” read a second message, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Adorable,” was a third reply, ending with a double-heart emoji.

“Beautiful woman,” penned a fourth Instagram user, adding two rose emoji to their post.