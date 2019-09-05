Pamela Alexandra Leaves Little Of Her Curvy Figure To The Imagination In Barely-There Bikini

Pamela Alexandra enjoys teasing her millions of Instagram followers with racy snaps that show off her enviable curves and have her fans begging for more.

On Wednesday, the Instagram model took to the popular social media site to share a barely-there bikini snap that left little of her body to the imagination. In the photo, the 30-year-old perches on the edge of a deck overlooking a sandy area filled with chairs and umbrellas. She has her back to the camera with her torso twisted slightly to face the photographer.

The curly-haired bombshell is dressed in a minuscule gold metallic string bikini that has her busting out of the top while her ample booty peeks out from the thong bottoms. Her followers get a full view of her tiny waist, curvy hips and thighs, and voluptuous chest. The barely-there material of the bikini top puts the model’s side boob on full display.

Pamela wore her blonde curls up in a high ponytail that spilled down her back while leaving her face bare and natural. She accessorized with a simple gold necklace and small stud earrings.

In the caption of the sensual post, the model compares the unsmiling expression on her face to when “he” says something slick under his breath. She adds that she can be a bit mouthy and warns that whoever ends up with her has to be able to handle that.

In the first day of being posted, Pamela’s 2.5 million followers went crazy for her summery snap, giving it almost 80,000 likes in addition to hundreds of compliments on her curvy figure and pleas to keep the photos coming. Many called her “perfection,” “beautiful,” and a “goddess.”

“No wonder it’s so hot outside,” one Instagram user joked, comparing the model’s hotness to the warm temperatures.

“Perfect as always,” another fan commented.

“This is what dreams are made of,” one other follower chimed in.

Pamela frequently takes to the social media platform to promote the brand Fashion Nova Curve, a global plus-size fashion brand. Many of the bikinis and swimsuits she models are from the brand. She has also earned recognition after starring in the music video for “No Mediocre” by T.I. as part of the ads by Fashion Nova Curve and Pretty Little Thing, according to edailybuzz.

Those wanting to see more of the Swiss-Brazilian's selfies and sexy photos can head over to her Instagram page.