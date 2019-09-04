‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Flashes Major Side Boob In Skimpy Black Swimsuit

The actress look stunning in her revealing swimsuit.

Glee star Naya Rivera isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. The actress shared a series of sexy snaps for her 1.7 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, a soaking wet Naya is seen posing under a beautiful waterfall. She wore a revealing black swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The “Sorry” singer showed off major side boob and flaunted her tiny waist. Her long hair was slicked back, giving the look added sex appeal.

Fans were floored by the provocative post.

“I can’t breathe ohmygod,” wrote a follower.

“I’m literally gonna go into cardiac arrest,” added another.

“How do you literally NEVER age????” question a fan.

“Okay, she’s perfect,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old uploaded an equally sexy post, reported The Inquisitr. On September 2, the Santana Lopez actress displayed her fit physique on the beach in a white, barely-there bikini.

For the past decade, the mother-of-one has been open about how she maintains her amazing figure. In a 2010 interview, with Fitness magazine, the stunner revealed that she exercised regularly.

“Legs and butt get the most attention in the Cheerios uniform, so those are my target areas…” explained the Glee star. “I hate crunches. I do planks — traditional and side planks — instead for my abs.”

During the interview, she went on to note that she hadn’t always been the most athletic.

“My dad always wanted me to be sporty, so I tried softball. I was 12 and tiny, and all the other girls were huge and looked 25. I was too afraid of the ball to bat,” said Naya.

In 2013, Naya spoke to Self magazine about her diet and exercise routine. The Devious Maid actress credited cycling classes for her sculpted body. Naya noted that she attended the classes at Cycle House L.A. two times a week. She went on to say she loved the atmosphere and was motivated by the lively playlist.

“I love the energy feeding off of everybody else,” stated Naya.

She cheekily added that cycling wasn’t the only way she burned calories. She quipped that she got a full body workout in the bedroom.

Loading...

Naya also revealed that she adhered to a strict diet. She stated her go-to foods were fish, hummus, and rice crackers. She did admit that she treated herself to soy hazelnut lattes every once in a while.

To see more of Naya, be sure to follow her Instagram account.