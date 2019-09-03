Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Shut Down Instagram With ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” track finally has a music video. The 36-year-old Queen rapper and 24-year-old rising star have had fans talking for a while over their collaboration, but the duo had yet to release the music video for their song. As The Inquisitr reported last month, Megan had taken to Instagram with a teaser clip, although the response indicated that some fans were angry – with no sign of Minaj in the shared video, the rapper’s fans were eager to see her.

A clip of the new music video that includes Nicki has finally been shared to both artists’ social media.

The video showed plenty of dancing, eye-popping outfits, and summer vibes. Of course, given that these two ladies are known for rocking adventurous wardrobes, the video also saw both Nicki and Megan flashing their assets via tiny outfits. Fans were likely honing in on parts of the footage that Megan’s previous clip hadn’t included: Nicki and Megan were seen twinning in animal-print bodysuits as they reclined on loungers, with the two appearing to mirror each other from their green-and-black outfits to their red hair.

It looks like the updates have knocked Instagram sideways. Megan’s video racked up over 414,000 views in the space of 45 minutes, with Nicki’s post clocking over 620,000 views in 35 minutes. Of course, with 106 million followers versus Megan’s 4.6 million, Nicki was bound to get a head start.

The phrase definitely seems to have taken off – celebrities and the general public have somewhat turned “Hot Girl Summer” into the season’s hashtag. Megan is reportedly in talks to trademark the phrase, per Billboard. Given what could be explosive merch sales as a result, the reported move would be a smart one on Megan’s part.

Megan herself seems to be fast-rising on social media. The star has appeared in joint photos with model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods. As to Minaj, this hip-hop heavyweight always seems to be in the news one way or another. While the rapper’s feud with Cardi B still proves a talking point for her fans, more recent headlines have seen gossip columns filled with talk over her relationship with boyfriend Kenneth Petty. Nicki has changed her Twitter handle to Mrs. Petty, with a confirmation on her Queen Radio that she and Petty have obtained a marriage license. Of course, there’s still room for music.

Nicki and Megan’s video is available to view in full on YouTube. Fans wishing to see more of both stars should follow their Instagram accounts.