‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Gets Soaked In A Skimpy White Bikini At The Beach

Naya's leaving little to the imagination in her latest bikini photos.

Naya Rivera is putting her flawless bikini body on full display in a stunning new photo shared to social media. The star, who’s most famous for playing the role of Santana Lopez on the former Fox musical comedy Glee and also appeared in the drama Devious Maids, shared the gorgeous new photo with her followers on September 2 as she took a sunny trip to the beach.

In the stunning new photo – which had jaws dropping across the globe – Rivera flashed her seriously fit and toned body as she got waist deep in the ocean water.

Posing with her eyes closed as she tilted her head up towards the sky, 32-year-old Naya slicked her long dark hair back with the sea water while showing off her insane abs in her skimpy white bikini look.

The actress didn’t reveal her exact location on the social media site as she got soaked during her sun-filled day at the beach, though fans were quick to heap praise on the mom of one (she shares 3-year-old son Josey with former husband Ryan Dorsey) for showing off her body confidence.

The comments section of the bikini upload was flooded with sweet messages from her 1.7 million followers, as one person told the “Sorry” singer, “Girl I love you,” with several emoji with hearts for eyes.

A second wrote, “You look amazing,” as a third Instagram user added, “soooo beautiful.” A fourth even called Naya an “ocean goddess” after seeing her strip down to her bikini for her recent beach day.

But this isn’t the first look at the gorgeous star’s bikini body fans have been treated to recently.

Rivera got pulses racing once again just last week as she posed for the camera in the skimpiest snakeskin two-piece.

While The Inquisitr reported that her former Glee co-star Lea Michele was recently rocking a swimsuit for her 33rd birthday, the mom of one left seriously little to the imagination in her skimpy bikini as she posed in the sand in the wild swimwear look, which was made up of a balconette-style top and a pair of pretty tiny matching string bottoms.

But there’s no doubt been a whole lot of hard work that’s gone into getting the body Naya has now.

The star previously told Self that she’s a big fan of cycling to keep her body in such great shape and tries to attend classes twice a week.

“I really like group classes,” Rivera said in the 2013 interview of her go-to exercise technique. “I love the energy feeding off of everybody else.”

Naya also revealed her tips and tricks to getting more out of her classes, telling the outlet that she shapes her obliques by doing side-to-side leans while riding and also uses two of three pound weights at the same time to tone her arms.