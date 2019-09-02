Katie Maloney-Schwartz Applauded By Fans After Posting Revealing Swimsuit Picture

Katie flaunted her toned derriere in a cheeky swimsuit.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz shared a sexy snap while on her trip to Cabo for her castmate, Lala Kent’s birthday. In the provocative Instagram post, the television personality flaunted her amazing assets in a cheeky black one-piece from Onia. The stunner posed facing away from the camera, with her perky derriere on full display. Katie accessorized the sexy look with black sunglasses. The reality television star opted to go makeup free and wore her long hair down.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the 32-year-old.

“All natural!!! Thank you for your confidence… I have always thought you were the prettiest anyways,” wrote a commenter

“Love to see a real body. Werrrk!” added another.

“You look so f***ing good Katie,” said a different follower, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“Thank you for showing off what real/most women really look like in a bathing suit,” commented a fan.

“Now that’s a beautiful figure that’s for sure!!!!!!!!!!” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The sultry snap has already racked up more than 45,000 likes.

Katie’s co-star Stassi Schroeder shared similar sentiments about the SUR waitress’ killer curves. The Next Level Basic author uploaded a video of Katie sunbathing on her Instagram Stories.

“This b**** and her a**,” wrote Stassi.

In March, Katie opened up about her body image, reported Us Weekly. In a lengthy post, the beautiful brunette discussed how she felt after being body shamed while being on Vanderpump Rules.

“Imagine finally finding the courage and strength to finally love yourself enough to stand up for yourself to then be ridiculed and torn down again,” wrote the stunner. “It took me 3 years… I was unlovable. I vowed to make changes. And I did.”

The reality television star went on to say she allowed people to make negative remarks about her body because she struggled with her self-esteem. She noted, however, that she now has the courage and self-love to stand up against bullies. Katie added that she would continue to focus on her personal growth and inner-strength.

While Katie remained tight lipped with who she was referring to, the publication surmised she was speaking about her co-star James Kennedy and Lisa Vanderpump’s party planner, Kevin Lee. Us Weekly noted that Lala had also previously made disparaging remarks about Katie’s curvy figure. However, the actress has since apologize for her harsh words and the two are now good friends.

To see more of Katie, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.