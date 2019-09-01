Aussie Knockout Natalie Roser Shows Of Washboard Abs In Itty Bitty Bikini

Once again, Natalie Roser is killing the fashion game.

The Aussie stunner is wildly popular on social media and has amassed an impressive following of over 1.1 million on Instagram alone. Natalie regularly struts her stuff in a bikini, and her most recent photo is no exception. In a new snap that was shared with her legion of fans, the model gets sexy in an itty bitty bikini.

In the gorgeous photo, Natalie poses outside with a stone wall at her back. She is all smiles, flashing her pearly whites to the camera. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the shot, letting her true beauty shine through. She wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved while holding a cup of coffee in her hand.

The model’s amazing figure is on full display in pic. She is wearing a tiny black and white patterned bikini that leaves almost nothing to the imagination. Natalie is practically spilling out of the bikini top. But her ample assets aren’t the only thing getting attention in this photo. Natalie’s washboard abs also take center stage in the pic. The model completes the NSFW look with a pair of white sneakers and a black cardigan that is draped off her shoulders.

The post has only been live on her account for a few short minutes but it’s already earning her a ton of attention with over 2,000 likes in addition to 30-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over her killer figure while countless others asked where she got her swimsuit. A few other fans had no words and opted to comment on the post with emoji instead.

“Gorgeous smile, gorgeous abs – the perfect gorgeous package xx,” one fan commented with a red heart emoji.

“So beautiful girl,” another Instagram user commented.

“Hi Nat! Love ya!!,” a third follower chimed in with a red heart emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Natalie posed for a sexy spread for Guess. In one of the images, the model posed outside near what appeared to be a ranch and flaunted her stunning body in a sexy outfit. She wore her long, blond locks down and in a side ponytail with a black cap on top. Natalie also rocked a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and vibrant red lipstick. Her toned and tanned legs were on display in the photo and she was clad in a pair of tiny white shorts and a matching denim top.

That post racked up over 15,000 likes.