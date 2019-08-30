Farrah Abraham Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Thong Bikini

Farrah Abraham seems to be enjoying her trip to Venice, Italy. She even found time to hit the beach and show off her bikini body as the paparazzi snapped photos.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Farrah was photographed on the beach in Italy on Friday as she sported the tiniest little bikini, and flaunted all of her curves in the process.

In the photos, the former Teen Mom OG star was seen wearing a strapless, black bikini top, which showcased her ample cleavage as her bare chest popped out of the material.

Farrah also sported very tiny orange and black striped bottoms that tied on the sides. The thong showed off Farrah’s flat tummy, toned abs, long, lean legs, and her bare booty as she frolicked in the water.

The TV personality had her long, light brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Farrah also rocked a full face of makeup in the shots, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow and pink blush on her cheeks. She also wore a light pink color on her plump lips and a shimmering highlighter on her face.

Currently, Farrah is in Italy with her daughter, Sophia. She’s been sharing social media posts about her time in the country. The Inquisitr reports that she also made a splash when she suffered a shocking wardrobe malfunction at the Venice Film Festival this week.

Loading...

According to Cheat Sheet, Abraham recently opened up about her life during an interview with YouTuber Logan Paul on his podcast. During the segment, the single mom revealed the reason she decided to appear on Teen Mom 10 years ago.

“The reason why I went on Teen Mom was to just show I can overcome some of the things that people think: ‘Oh I have to basically sit at home, not travel, not go out, not do different things.’ And I kind of have always been gung-ho about whatever I want. Sophia has just been along for my opportunities and I support her opportunities. It hasn’t been a conflict. It hasn’t been a bad thing,” Farrah stated.

“You don’t mess with my child and you don’t mess with me in front of my child… I’ve tried my hardest to separate my daughter from my social media or TV or whatever,” Farrah added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Farrah’s life by following her on social media.