Bebe Rexha Goes Topless & Spreads Legs In Racy Splits Photo

Bebe Rexha turned 30 on Friday and she marked the occasion with a risqué photo. In her latest Instagram update, the singer shared a daring image declaring she wasn’t 20 anymore and was fine with it.

In the black-and-white photo, Rexha was in a bathroom on the floor doing the splits while wearing a pair of thongs and nothing else. She leaned forward on her elbows, putting her curvy hips on display. The side of her breast was visible as she applied color to her lips while holding a mirror to her face.

In the post’s caption, the singer said that the photo represented what the age of 30 looks like, unapologetically adding that she was being herself.

The post generated a mix of comments. Many fans applauded the star for her body positivity.

“Love that,” one admirer wrote.

Another fan told the singer that she was the icon the world needed.

However, other fans seemed a bit disturbed by the snap.

“What the f***.. i used to be a fan of yours,” one follower wrote, adding frowning emoji.

“You are beautiful, but do not do this,” one fan wrote, adding that there was no telling what was on the bathroom floor.

Another fan told the singer that her father would be “ashamed” of the photo, and told her that she did not need to post such snaps to feel confident.

One follower told Rexha to “get a hold” of herself, and another asked what she was thinking.

Regardless of the backlash, the post garnered more than 500,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Earlier in the month, Rexha shared in an Instagram post that a male executive told her she was getting too old and that her brand was “confusing” because she posted sexy photos on social media.

Loading...

She explained that she was “fed up with being put in a box,” adding that she made her own rules. She said that she was about to become 30 and was ready for it.

“I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger.’ I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”

Rexha recently released a single entitled “Not 20 Anymore,” which also addresses her thoughts about getting older.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with Rexha can follow her Instagram account.