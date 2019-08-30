Kylie Jenner Flaunts Famous Booty In Skintight Dress During Night Out

Kylie Jenner has been having the summer of her life, and she definitely wants her fans to know it.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star puts a lot of thought into her daily looks, but even more so when it comes to special occasions. And that’s exactly what happened earlier this week — she appropriately dressed up to attend the Los Angeles premiere of her beau Travis Scott’s new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

Kylie stunned in a white skintight dress that highlighted her hourglass figure perfectly, which she paired with some classic white pumps, while Travis looked dapper in a silky brown suit over a black button-up shirt sans tie, and a pair of classy black shoes.

The couple celebrated on the red carpet in Santa Monica, where they even posed with their baby daughter Stormi Webster, as they simply could not keep their hands off each other. But the celebrations did not stop there! After the screening last Tuesday, the duo changed into more casual ensembles as they headed to the club to party the night away. Kylie has finally shared some photos from the after-party’s outfit on social media, and she looked bomb as always.

The young billionaire rocked a sleeveless, figure-hugging dark denim dress, which showcased her insane curves, tiny waist, and ample assets. Posing for a sultry photo, Kylie turned her back to the camera, flaunting her world-famous pert booty while glancing over her left shoulder with her lips slightly parted.

She completed the flattering look with a gray crocodile skin-patterned shoulder purse, a pair of super cool 90s’-inspired black sunglasses, a big, expensive-looking watch around her left wrist and a pair of delicate earrings. The mother-of-one kept the same hairstyle as she donned to the red carpet, which consisted of a “snatched and sleek” up-do with a side part, so as to keep her raven locks away from her face.

She wore just enough makeup to highlight her gorgeous facial features, but kept the palette in earthy, subtle shades — including only some dark mascara, some contour and highlighter on her prominent cheekbones, and a light nude-colored lipstick shade on her plump lips.

The new post also included some paparazzi photos of Kylie making her way to the after-party, offering a better look at her entire outfit. She completed the look with a pair of clear perspex heels, and wore super long nails painted in white and pink. According to her Insta stories from that night, she appeared to have a blast with her baby dad, as the two shared shots to celebrate the major landmark.