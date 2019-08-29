Aussie Model Georgia Gibbs Spills Out Of Plunging One-Piece On A Boat In ‘Bond Girl Dreams’ Video

Georgia Gibbs is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, August 29, the Aussie model wowed her 687,000 followers with a sultry black-and-white video that sent temperatures soaring. The short clip saw the beauty living out her “Bond girl dreams” while traveling across the water to Verona, Italy, and looking nothing short of stunning as she did so.

Georgia was positioned on the edge of a large, luxurious speed boat in the in the video, stretching out her long legs to the side as the city and shoreline provided a gorgeous view behind her. Her fans, however, may not have even noticed the scene, instead being captivated completely by her undeniable beauty and flawless physique, which she showed off in a tight swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The bombshell’s skintight one-piece clung to her hourglass silhouette in all the right places, accentuating her trim waist and hips. Its plunging neckline added some edge to the otherwise modest number, and showed off an insane amount of cleavage that proved nearly impossible to ignore. The daring design was hardly enough to contain Georgia’s voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out from ever angle, while a delicate necklace added just a hint of bling to her otherwise bare decolletage.

The lower half of the sexy number was designed to a high-cut and cheeky style, which her fans could easily get a glimpse of thanks to her stretched-out positioning on the edge of the boat. The beauty’s curvy booty was left nearly exposed in its entirety as she made her way to the next stop in her Italian travels — a sight that her followers went absolutely wild for.

Georgia added a pair of classic hoop earrings to her look for a bit more bling, and wore hear signature blonde tresses down in beachy waves. During the video, she ran her fingers through her locks to pull them out of her face, allowing her to show off her stunning makeup look and striking features to her audience.

One glance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s new post explains exactly why it’s already been viewed over 40,000 times during its four hours of being live on Instagram. It has also racked up more than 18,000 likes within the same amount of time, while hundreds of the babe’s mega fans took to the comments section to shower her with even more love for her jaw-dropping display.

“Literally goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Georgia was “a queen.”

“You are too flawless,” commented a third.

This is not the only sexy display that Georgia has put on during her stay in Italy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner also flaunted her impressive figure and curves in a zebra print crop top and matching pants — a look sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.