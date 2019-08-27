Ariana Grande Sings Her Heart Out In New Instagram Video And Fans Are Shook

It’s really no surprise to anyone at this point that Ariana Grande is amongst the top vocalists to have ever graced the entertainment industry.

But for those who aren’t quite sure, all they have to do is go check out her Instagram page. The pop star is currently on tour in Europe, and she has been posting lots of updates from her shows on social media, as well as some behind-the-scenes glimpses at her life on the road.

Her latest Instagram video consists of a clip of her singing her heart out on stage while performing her hit tune “everytime” from her sweetener album. Ari introduced a slightly new arrangement of the song, which meant she could show off her vocal range as she belted out the lyrics.

“I get drunk, pretend that I’m over it / Self-destruct, show up like an idiot / Why, oh why does God keep bringing me back to you?”

The crowd went absolutely wild with her insane skills, and the 26-year-old seemed to be having the time of her life. She made sure to reinforce in the caption that singing is all that matters to her, as if it wasn’t easy to see that from the way she poured out her heart on stage.

The video earned her huge amounts of praise from her fans, both famous and non-famous.

Fellow singer Lana del Rey wrote, “Luv u.”

Her manager, Scooter Braun, added, “You are pretty great at it [singing] too.”

Demi Lovato chimed in with, “Pop offfff sis.”

R&B icon Ty Dolla Sign simply commented with a fire emoji.

Many of her whopping 163 million followers (she is the second most-followed individual on Instagram after Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo) also showered her with compliments and even thanked her for sharing her talent with the world.

“[P]lease never stop doing what you love because you do it so incredibly well,” one person begged.

Someone else chimed in with, “love u so much. ty for sharing ur gift.”

Ariana performed at the Manchester Pride on Sunday, two years after one of her shows in the U.K. city left scores dead when it was targeted by terrorist bombings. She headlined the popular parade and took to her Instagram account to express how much love she has for the city despite the tragic past event.

“[O]n our way to manchester pride. love u so much. can’t wait to give u all our love. you’re my heart in every way. see u soon,” she captioned one of her posts.