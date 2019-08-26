Stefflon Don Busts Out Of Skintight Catsuit

Stefflon Don is known for her eye-catching fashion choices and one of her latest Instagram uploads hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Pretty Girl” songstress shared a photo of herself getting her makeup done while wearing a skintight animal-print catsuit.

The rising rapper is rocking long curly blonde hair, as well as a chain that says “Don” on it. Stefflon, who is a chameleon when it comes to fashion, is showing off her tattoo on her arm and her chest in the low-cut number. The “Envy Us” talent is busting out of the garment and is oozing confidence like she always does.

Within one day, the post has racked up over 116,000 likes, proving to have made an impact with her 1.8 million followers.

“You are unreal,” one user wrote with a heart emoji.

“Steffffffffff…. Go awfff sis…” another shared

“You soooo fiiinnnneeeee,” a third mentioned with the drooling emoji.

“No words for this one,” a fourth fan commented.

“This is the Don!!!” a fifth follower insisted.

Currently, Stefflon is dating Nigerian musician Burna Boy. Many accounts in the comments section were quick to mention their relationship.

“Madam Burna,” one person declared.

“Burna smashed this. Wow, wow,” another remarked.

Since 2016, Stefflon has been building herself up as one of music’s biggest rappers.

Her debut mixtape, Real Ting, caught the attention of many and kickstarted her career. Her second mixtape release, Secure, entered the top 40 in the U.K., peaking at No. 35.

Her biggest hit to date, “Hurtin’ Me,” featured French Montana and peaked at No. 7 in the U.K. It has been certified platinum with sales of over 600,000, according to BPI. Her single with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, titled “Boasty,” has peaked at No. 11. The tune remains her second-highest charting single in the U.K. to date.

On Instagram, the “Senseless” hitmaker revealed that she will be releasing a new single every Wednesday for the next five weeks. The first one was titled “Hit Me Up.”

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of high profile names including Demi Lovato, Luis Fonsi, DJ Khaled, Halsey, Ne-Yo, and Rudimental. Her latest feature track is with Headie One and NAV on “Swerve.”

Currently, she has over 8.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. She is the 400th most played act in the world.

In 2017, Stefflon won Best Female at the MOBO Awards. The following year, she won Best New Artist at the NME Awards the following year. In 2018, she earned her first BET Awards nomination for Best International Act.

To keep up with what Stefflon Don is up to, follow her Instagram account.