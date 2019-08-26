‘Maxim’ Model Abigail Ratchford Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In A Transparent Bodysuit

Maxim model Abigail Ratchford, who is popular on Instagram as the self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves,” has successfully carved out a name for herself on the photo-sharing website by flaunting her insanely sexy figure.

A quick glance at her page shows multiple eye-popping snaps that are bound to leave her 9 million fans salivating at the sheer display of skin.

The recent picture was no exception, as the model pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity by sharing a very risque snap.

In the pic, Abigail could be seen wearing a blue, mesh bodysuit. The model ditched her undergarments to provide a generous view of her nipples — a move that drove her fans wild with excitement.

She let her raven-colored tresses down, wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with a pair of brown shades to ramp up the glam.

As of the writing of this piece, the snap has racked up a whopping 108,000 likes and over 2,000 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular among her legions of admirers. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

In the caption, the stunner asked her fans if they can handle her. In response, most of her fans wrote that they can’t do so because she is “too hot to handle.”

Other fans, who were more confident, wrote that the stunner should give them a chance because they can “handle her with care.”

“I think the Internet just broke,” fellow model Antje Utgaard commented on the picture, referring to Abigail’s hotness.

“You are surely the epitome of sexiness. I can’t take my eyes off you,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the bombshell.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen and I am sure I can handle you with love and affection. Gimme a change, babe.”

Other fans, per usual, used various complimentary words and phrases to show their love and appreciation for the hottie, while the remaining fans opted for a more millennial way and posted emoji instead of words to let the model know how much they admire her.

Before sharing the latest snap, Abigail treated her fans to another risque photo where she was featured busting out of a black and nude lingerie set. The picture has amassed more than 131,000 likes and over 1,800 comments as of this writing.

While most of the comments were positive, there were some negative ones too. However, Abigail pays no heed to that.

According to an article by Maxim, the model chooses to ignore hate messages because she doesn’t like to waste her energy on things that do not make a difference in her life.