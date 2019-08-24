Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Noah, Grabs Her Chest In Barely-There Crop Top

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, is turning heads on social media yet again. On Friday, the singer took to her Instagram Stories to post a shot of herself wearing a very racy outfit.

In the sexy snapshot, Noah was sitting on her knees on a white area rug with a black triangle pattern. Cyrus wore a tiny pair of black shorts, which showcased her curvy hips and lean legs.

Noah also added a barely-there crop top with thin spaghetti straps to complete her look. The “July” singer seemingly went braless under the garment as she used one of her hands to take the mirror selfie, while the other hand was placed over her chest.

Noah’s outfit also allowed her followers to get a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs. The songbird wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and framed her face in the picture.

Cyrus accessorized her skimpy look with some bracelets on her wrist, multiple rings on her fingers, and a chain and pendant around her neck. Meanwhile, her makeup look included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink lip color on her lips.

Recently, Noah Cyrus opened up about her mental health in the caption of one of her Instagram photos, revealing that she has been struggling with anxiety and depression in her life.

“Lately my minds been my enemy. ive been in a mental hell. my self confidence is destroyed. my anxiety and depression feel like theyre crushing me from the inside out. the mornings are the worst.. sometimes it feels almost impossible to get out of my bed… but im trying my best to get through this. im going through therapy and working hard to make myself happy again….my next single “Lonely” coming in September is so so special. @rollothewriter and I captured every bit of my emotional battle in this song. if you dont understand me then you will very soon,” Cyrus promised her fans.

Noah went on to thank her friends and family for standing by her during the difficult time and wanted her fans to know that she wouldn’t have the strength to release her music if it wasn’t for her fans, adding that she does believe things will get better for her moving forward.

Fans can keep up with Noah Cyrus’ life and career by following the singer on social media.