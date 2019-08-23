Latina Model Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Taut Tummy In Sexy Spandex

Yovanna Ventura’s most recent Instagram share is earning her a lot of attention from her legion of fans.

As those who follow the Latina model on social media know, pretty much nothing is off-limits when it comes to sexy outfits. While Yovanna oftentimes flaunts her toned and tanned body in a number of bikinis and other NSFW outfits, she also shares plenty of photos from fashion spreads as well as snapshots from her normal, everyday life. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Yovanna stunned in a sexy two-piece outfit.

The first photo in the double-photo update shows Yovanna standing in what appears to be a mall, striking a pose front and center. The bombshell wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of beautiful makeup that includes blush and lip gloss. The social media star covers a lot of her face with a pair of two-toned blue and white sunglasses while showing off her ripped figure in a sexy outfit.

On the bottom, the stunner rocks a pair of nude-colored pants with vibrant orange stripes. And on the top, she stuns in a matching, long-sleeved shirt that hugs her body, showing off a little hint of cleavage. Her taut tummy is also on display in the photo and her abs are rock hard. The second image in the series of two shows the model playfully biting a plastic piece in her mouth and again shows off her world-famous figure.

In just a short time since the photo went live on her account, it earned Yovanna plenty of attention from fans, racking up over 21,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments.

Some of the model’s fans took to the post to let the stunner know that she looked amazing while countless others gushed over her gorgeous figure. A few other followers opted to comment on the photo with emoji instead of using words.

“Wow you look great!” one follower gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“You’re so Beautiful Yovanna,” another gushed with a series of emoji attached to the end of the post.

“Yovannaaaaa looking fresh as ever,” another Instagrammer gushed.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Yovanna showed off her beautiful figure in another incredibly sexy outfit. In the sexy post, Yovanna tagged herself in beautiful Miami, Florida, where she appeared to be enjoying a little bit of rest and relaxation. The photo showed the model laying on the front of a yacht on a padded mat while facing her booty toward the camera. On top, the bombshell wore a snakeskin print and on the bottom, she sported a matching thong.

Overall, the post earned her plenty of attention with upwards of 126,000 likes.