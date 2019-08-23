Kourtney Kardashian’s Vaginal Wash Slammed As Naked Pic Goes Viral

Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle brand is getting slammed. Negative feedback to a recent social media post from the 40-year-old’s company has made The Daily Mail’s headlines, with the post’s accompanying nude photo appearing sufficiently viral in nature to front the media outlet. While the Instagram photo didn’t show the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, the bulk of the report did outline the backlash Kourtney is facing on account of being Poosh’s CEO.

Poosh accompanied its image with a full blog post recommending nontoxic vaginal washes. The post used lighthearted and joking words to refer to female private parts, with an overall message that women should start using vaginal wash products. Poosh then offered an array of recommended merchandise.

The Daily Mail has been chronicling the response, which has seen women seemingly angered by several aspects of the post. While some didn’t appreciate Poosh’s vaginal terminology, others – including experts – raised eyebrows at the vaginal wash concept.

“And while I’m here, how exactly are you pushing a boundary if you can’t bring yourself to say ‘VULVA’? F***s sake. F****g people do my nut,” came from blogger Caroline Hilons.

“Yoni and hoo-ha? Would love to meet the ad team who decided your target market was 5-year-olds…” was another comment.

From an expert viewpoint, the newspaper mentioned that medical professionals have “warned” against the use of such products, stating that caution should be exerted if following the trend. The entire concept seemed probed by fans responding to Poosh’s post.

“Vaginas clean themselves that’s why we get discharge… why would I pay ten dollars for vulva perfume,” one fan angrily asked.

“In terms of washing the genital area I recommend ideally plain water or soaps without any perfumes, and then dried with a soft cloth or tissue,” another added.

Loading...

Controversial feminine hygiene recommendations have been seen before in the celebrity world. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has raised eyebrows for just this reason with her popular GOOP lifestyle brand. Kourtney’s brand may not be as established as GOOP – it only launched in February – but it has already started retailing alternative products. Kourtney appears to be a giant fan of collagen, with her brand’s website retailing collagen-based powders. The holistic side to this star is definitely visible via the products she recommends, although it looks like this latest blog post has turned into a bit of a storm.

Poosh was named after Kourtney’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope. Fans wishing to see more content from this unusual brand should follow Poosh’s social media accounts.