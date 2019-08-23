Kara Del Toro Gets Wild Dancing In Tiny Daisy Dukes By A Lake

Kara del Toro may be best-known for her fierce bikini body, but this model is equally loved for her carefree spirit. The Texan is known for updating her Instagram with a giant grin – not all of Instagram’s models come with poker faces.

Kara recently took to her Instagram stories with a little wild moment. The model hadn’t opted for a two-piece, but the fit and curvy body that usually delivers those bikinis was alive and well. Kara was seen flaunting her long and tan legs in a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes, with a cute summery top in gray floral prints proving the perfect pairing. Kara was seen whipping her hair and throwing her face upwards towards the sun. A stunning lake background showed this setting to be a natural one, although fans of Kara will know that she’s more into low-key nature or city exploring than ritzy infinity pools.

Kara was looking fresh, sexy, feminine, and happy. She even added some text to her story.

“Well I was trying to be cute,” she wrote.

When it comes to being cute, this girl has it nailed. Whether via her girly dresses or floral bouquets by her bed, something about Kara flies the flag for femininity. A sexy bikini body she may have, but Kara is not one of the platform’s raunchier ladies. This model can rack up her fanbase without the extra flourishes, although Kara will up the ante with some of her photos.

Kara’s story didn’t offer a geo-tag. That said, keeping up with the star’s whereabouts isn’t difficult. Kara will regularly offer a geo-tag with her posts, with fans following her account likely aware of the time she recently spent in Italy. The European destination seems popular with celebrities right now: Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have both been in Italy this month. Likewise, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, per The Inquisitr.

Kara’s Instagram seems to offer just about everything. The model’s fun travels are documented alongside her foodie escapades, although the majority of Kara’s fans are following the account for the killer swimsuit body. Kara did ditch the clothing completely earlier this month to celebrate her birthday, with an update (seen above) that currently sits at over 61,000 likes.

Kara has 1 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including actress Bella Thorne, country singer Jessie James Decker, plus fellow model Hannah Palmer. Fans wishing to see more of Kara should follow her account.