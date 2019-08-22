Demi Rose’s Massive Cleavage Drives Instagram Into Meltdown In See-Through Dress

Demi Rose is back on the ‘Gram. The model has been updating her account from luxurious settings in Bali, although today featured a non-traditional look from Demi. The 24-year-old opted out of her signature bikini updates for now, but she didn’t hold back on flaunting her fierce assets.

Demi’s Instagram photo today showed her reclining on a padded lounger amid wickers that formed scenic arches around her. A lush rainforest backdrop matched the Villa Cella Bella geotag, with Demi’s peaceful, demure, and zen-like look echoing the whole thing. However, the model made sure to remind followers of her sizzling body through the slinky dress she wore.

The brunette was showcasing her curves in a sheer silver-ivory dress, with her legs visible through the material. The panels around the star’s chest were more opaque, although lace detailing had upped the ante here. With a plunging neckline and little to suggest that the model was wearing a bra, today’s update definitely helped Demi showcase her cleavage. The snap was the opposite of raunchy, though. Demi was seen with her long hair tied into a simple ponytail – her beautiful smile, likewise, suggested calm vibes.

Demi posed for her photo with her left arm propping her head up. Apart from her red-painted nails, Demi seemed to have opted out of fancy flourishes, although her attractive features did seem made up.

Instagram seems to have gone into meltdown. The model’s snap had racked up over 45,000 likes within one hour of going live, with the same timeframe bringing over 306 fans into the comments section.

“Wow,” one fan wrote.

“You look very beautiful,” another added.

One fan took the time to type out a few more words with their response.

“You are one of the most stunning and beautiful women I’ve ever seen. The best part is you’re still naturally beautiful when the makeup comes off.”

The user has a point. Glammed-up as Instagram’s models will be, this stunner is known for going both ways. While a full face of makeup is the standard for Demi, the star has come close to ditching the cosmetics on many a selfie. Such photos often see Demi bathed in natural daylight, with fans seeing that sexy curves aren’t Demi’s only edge on the competition.

Fan comments just kept pouring in.

“Beautiful a true princess in paradise. I will take this picture and put it in my living room,” one fan exclaimed.

“Demi you look like a mermaid you are so beautiful,” read another comment.

Demi has 9.6 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should follow her account.