Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Killer Body In White Bikini

Ana Cheri is exuding confidence in her most recent Instagram post, and she used the opportunity to ask her fans if they would like a free workout guide from her own training routine.

Accompanying her question, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share two snapshots of her bikini body, likely in an effort to show what her followers could accomplish by following her workout routine. In the photos, Cheri is posing in an undisclosed sandy location in front of a stone wall as she rocks a white two-piece bathing suit that boasts an underwire top with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and features a low-cut neckline that helps enhance her cleavage, putting her famous buxom physique on full display.

The 33-year-old brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit low at the front and high on her sides, helping accentuate her full, wide hips while showcasing her chiseled abs and obliques. While Cheri didn’t say in the main post where her suit is from, she told one of her fans in the comments section that it is from Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

Cheri accessorized her look with a simple silver necklace and matching bracelets. The model is wearing her brunette tresses swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. In the first snapshot, Cheri has her gaze down as she smiles candidly. The second photo, on the other hand, shows the model in a more posed way as she takes her head to her hair. Her eyes are closed and lips are parted in a seductive way in this second snap.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Cheri shared with her impressive 12.4 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 101,000 likes and upward of 840 comments within just two hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the California model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment her bathing suit as well as respond to the question posed in the caption.

“Love this swimsuit on you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a chili and heart eyes emoji.

“[L]ove this suit! [heart eyes and fire emoji] and YASSSS,” another one chimed in.

“You look amazing!!” a third fan added.