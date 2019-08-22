American ‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Does Her ‘Morning Stretch’ In Lace Lingerie & Thigh-High Socks

Brennah Black knows just what to do to get her body and mind ready and strong to take on the day. On Thursday, the American Playboy model took to her Instagram page to share a snippet of herself doing her morning stretch, and she looks sizzling hot while doing it.

The photo shows the Texas beauty in a living room of a home in Los Angeles, as the geotag she included with her post suggests. To the delight of her Instagram fans, she performs a full-body stretch while wearing nothing but a set of sexy lingerie that puts her sensational physique on full display. The 23-year-old blonde bombshell is rocking a black lace bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders and features see-through sides while a darker textured fabric on the cups helps cover her chest up, keeping the photo social media-friendly.

Black teamed her bra with a pair of matching panties also in lace that boasts very thin straps that sit high on her sides, helping showcase her hips while teasing a bit of her derriere. According to one of the tags she paired with the post, the lingerie is from Honey Birdette. Completing her sultry look, Black is wearing a pair of sheer thigh-high tights.

The Houston native is balancing on her right leg as she takes the other one up on her calf. Both of her arms are up over her head as she grabs one wrist with the opposite hand. The pose helps accentuate the natural curves of Black’s body while showcasing her envy-inducing abs and obliques.

Black is wearing her blonde hair up in a perfectly tied bun, as she has black makeup on her eyes and nude lipstick, opting for a palette that complements her skin tone while matching her lingerie set.

As of the time of this writing, the post, which Black shared with her 360,000-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,700 likes and upward of 445 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the American model took to the comments section to note how they feel about this particular photo, leaving a trail of emoji along the way.

Loading...

“Amazing body, great definition, lov[ing] it,” one user raved, trailing the words with emoji depicting hearts, fire, and a thumbs up.

“Simply gorgeous,” another user chimed in.

“Loving the pose,” yet a third one said, echoing the sentiments.