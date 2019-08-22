La La Anthony Flaunts Sexy Curves In Plunging Minidress At ‘Power’ After-Party

La La Anthony is killing it on Instagram lately, and she has done it again with her newest post.

The actress attended the Power season finale premiere this week, and while she looked stunning in a figure-hugging silver dress at the event, she also made sure to turn heads at the after-party. In a photo shared to her official Instagram page, La La is seen flaunting her impressive curves in a super skimpy neon green minidress. The revealing ensemble also featured a plunging neckline, allowing her to showcase her ample assets.

She wore her long brunette locks in the same hairstyle that she did to the premiere, which consisted of a super high ponytail that fell down her back and shoulders in gorgeous waves. The 40-year-old complimented her age-defying features with lots of makeup, including a dark smokey eye shadow, plenty of contour and highlighter, and a touch of nude-colored lipstick on her full lips.

She completed her look with a pair of stunning statement earrings, as well as a diamond ring around her finger. La La wore super long nails, which were painted in a light nude color. She smiled broadly as she posed with a friend, whom she took as a date both to the main event and to the after-party.

The New York Times best-selling author also made sure to bring her son, Kiyan, to the show’s premiere, revealing in an Instagram caption that this was the only time she actually allowed him to watch the series. Posing with her gorgeous boy on the red carpet, La La stunned in a sparkly silver gown, which could barely contain her busty attributes and world-famous curves.

Kiyan himself looked super smart in a chic ensemble, which consisted of a white button-up shirt, a pair of black suit pants, and a matching black bomber jacket with a golden logo on it. The 12-year-old seemed super excited to be able to support his mama in this special occasion. And in yet another photo, both mommy and son were all smiles as they posed with hip-hop legend, Snoop Dogg.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the whole premiere was a star-studded event, with celebrities such as the show’s executive producer 50 Cent and many of his rap pals — including Jeremih, Fetty Wap, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Trey Songz — also making an appearance. Aside from all of Fiddy’s friends, La La’s co-stars Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton, and Lela Loren were also there.