‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, August 20: Hope Wants Her Life Back

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 20 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who still could not get hold of his son. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was concerned that his father did not like him anymore. Douglas had told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth even though his father warned him not to. Ridge assured his grandson that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) loves him, per She Knows Soaps.

When Douglas left the room, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) pointed out that Douglas was scared of his own father. Now that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was determined to end her marriage with Thomas, she was concerned for her daughter’s wellbeing. She told Ridge that his son was dangerous, but he did not think so.

Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) arrived at the Logan estate. He told Brooke and Ridge that he was looking for Thomas. The cop wanted some answers concerning Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death. He has reason to believe that Thomas was involved in her accident. Ridge came to Thomas’ defense and told the detective that he did not murder anybody. Ridge was shocked that Det. Sanchez believed that Thomas was capable of such a hideous crime.

In the cabin, Hope told Liam that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) would be helping her with “undoing” Beth’s adoption. Justin arrived and told Hope his course of action. Since Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) committed fraud, he did not think that there would be issues with getting her daughter back. Hope also told him that she wanted to annul her marriage to Thomas. They talked about Thomas’ latest actions with Justin expressing concern for Hope’s safety. However, the new mother was determined to take her life back.

At Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment, Thomas did not want to return his dad’s call. He felt that he should be with his wife instead of sleeping on his friend’s couch. Thomas was also certain that Liam was taking advantage of Hope while he was away.

Thomas seemed so obsessed with getting Hope back that Vinny asked him, “What about your son?” Thomas called Douglas a “brat” and was angry with him for telling the truth. He returned to the topic of Hope and swore that only death would part them.

Tune in to see Hope telling Thomas that she wants to end their marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful which airs every weekday on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.