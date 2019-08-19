Elsa Hosk Flaunts Toned Abs In Mismatched Bikini On Instagram

Elsa Hosk knows just how to drive her fans wild. On Monday, the model took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself monkeying around by a tree while wearing a mismatched bikini, which her followers seemed to love.

The post on Hosk’s Instagram feed contained two photos of the influencer posing on a bed of rocks next to a tree branch. She looked absolutely stunning in a minuscule, strapless, pink bandeau top that tied at the center and barely contained her ample cleavage. Meanwhile, on the bottom, Hosk rocked a pair of high-waisted red bottoms in a slightly different shade than her top. The model’s toned abs were on full display in the photos, as well as her long, lean legs.

Hosk kept the rest of her look quite simple. Her toenails were painted a bright red to match her bottoms, but the 30-year-old Swede opted to skip jewelry and makeup. Meanwhile, her short blonde hair was whisked back behind her head.

In the first photo, the model outstretched one arm to hold on to the branch while the other remained at her side. She gently pointed her toes and bent one knee to really show off the length of her stems. In the second photo, fans caught a glimpse of Hosk’s pert derriere peeking out from the bottoms as she hung from the tree branch, keeping her legs wrapped around it. She flashed a precious smile at the camera as her hair fell down in waves.

The post garnered over 82,000 likes in just one hour, as well as over 200 comments. Fans left the IMG model a ton of love and asked for details on her swimsuit.

“FOREVER MY ICON,” one fan wrote.

“Your legs longer than my whole body,” another quipped.

“Looking beautiful as always!! Great pic, hope you’re having an awesome day,” a third follower added.

Many other fans expressed their admiration for Hosk with several flame, heart, crown, and heart eye emoji.

Over the weekend, Hosk gave fans something to talk about when she shared a photo of herself lounging on a marble wall wearing a white Coco Chanel T-shirt rolled up to expose her flat tummy, as well as matching white bikini bottoms with a high cut at her hips. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the post garnered over 276,000 likes. Once again, fans gushed over Hosk’s physique and dubbed the model “body goals.”

“Your body is so incredible,” one fan wrote with a crying emoji.