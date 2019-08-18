Steph Claire Smith Shows Off Her Amazing Booty In A Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Aussie model Steph Claire Smith is not only well-known on Instagram for her amazing figure and beautiful looks but also for her inspirational posts related to healthy eating and fitness.

The model recently took to her page and treated her fans to a stunning booty picture, one which set pulses racing.

In the snap, the 25-year-old stunner could be seen climbing a rock next to the sea. She let her hair down, opted for a makeup-free look and wore a skimpy yellow bikini to pull off a very sexy look.

To pose for the picture, she turned her back toward the camera which allowed her to provide a generous view of her pert derriere to her fans.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has amassed about 75,000 likes and over 415 comments where fans and followers praised her for her enviable figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You’re a little dreamboat,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“This [booty picture] makes me want to do squats!!!!” another one wrote.

While a third fan wrote that Steph is one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “what a babe,” “simply wow,” “best backside ever” and “this pic left me speechless,” to praise the model.

Prior to posting the bikini snapshot, Steph shared a very cool picture with her fans where she could be seen performing some squats. She wore a green sports bra and a pair of black gym pants, while she tied her tresses into a high ponytail.

The model flashed her signature smile and decided to go makeup free to melt many hearts. In the caption, she informed her fans that the pictures were taken during her Perth tour.

She also announced that she will soon be touring New Zealand for her next fitness instruction sessions.

Apart from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by Danielle Knudson and Olivia Molly Rogers, to name a few.

Loading...

As of this writing, the picture has racked up more than 22,000 likes and about a hundred comments which proves that Steph doesn’t necessarily have to strip down to her bikini to attract her fans’ attention and admiration.

In an interview with Elle Australia, the hot model discussed her diet and fitness regimen and revealed the secrets to staying on top of her game throughout the year.

She was also asked how she relaxes and keeps zen with such a busy lifestyle. In response, the model said the following.