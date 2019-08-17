Carrie Underwood Drops Jaws In Gold-Shimmer Leaf Mini Dress

Carrie Underwood might come with a powerful voice, but this is one singer who’s got the pins to match. The 36-year-old has somewhat of a reputation for wowing her fans with her killer legs, with the star’s recent social media update being living proof.

Late last night, Carrie took to her Instagram stories. The photo showed the Cry Pretty singer belting out a number at The Grand Ole Opry – Carrie’s career may be an international one, but this girl’s country roots haven’t gone anywhere. The blonde had been photographed on the Tennessee venue’s stage, with Carrie appearing to have gone all-out with her stunning outfit.

Carrie was snapped mic-in-hand. The star was likely focusing on the song she was delivering, but fans seeing Carrie’s story may well have found their eyes drawn to this mother’s sensational post-baby body. Of course, with Carrie, a little leg-flashing always comes with style. The star was wowing in a gold-colored shimmery dress with a sleeveless finish and leaf-pattern effects, with hints of black contrasting against the regal hues. The dress wasn’t overly tiny, but its above-the-knee finish rendered it a mini number. Fans saw Carrie’s toned, bronzed, and shapely legs, alongside her gym-honed arms and sculpted shoulders. The star’s signature blonde locks fell loose around her shoulders, and they seemed to be blowing around her face. In short, Carrie was a knockout.

Carrie has made major headlines this year. While Carrie’s “Cry Pretty” tour and U.K. Glastonbury appearances have seen her career soar, the star has also proven a talking point on account of her personal life. January saw Carrie and husband Mike Fisher welcome their second child, with Jacob joining his older brother, Isaiah.

A happy family of four this clan may be, but Carrie’s motherhood journey hasn’t come without its troubles. Earlier this year, Carrie opened up about the three miscarriages she had suffered in the space of two years. Speaking to The Guardian about what she went through, Carrie spoke with moving, touching, and what appeared to be very honest words.

Loading...

“I think you feel silly being so attached to something that you knew about for this long. But I still feel it, you know. I mean it took me a while to be able to sing certain songs and be able to get through them without really going there. It doesn’t go away. Ever.”

Fortunately, times seem better for Carrie now. Fans wishing to see more of the American Idol winner should follow her Instagram.