‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Posts Her Most Revealing Bikini Yet

Anastaysia Kvitko is not known for being modest on social media, but it seems that the brunette bombshell might just have posted one of her most revealing uploads yet. In her most recent Instagram update, the Russian beauty posted two videos of herself wearing the tiniest of string thongs, leaving nearly her entire derriere on display.

Anastasiya first found fame thanks to her killer curves, which earned her the nickname the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” The beauty became so popular that she moved from Russia to Miami for modeling opportunities, and has since decamped to Los Angeles. Currently, Anastasiya boasts over ten million followers on Instagram and maintains contracts with companies such as Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing.

In fact, Anastasiya’s latest post was as an ambassador for Fashion Nova. The social media star donned the tiniest of string bikinis that showed off every inch of her booty. Though the stunner also wore a chain-mail inspired cover-up, it does little to cover up her incredible assets. As the camera pans up and down, Anastasiya readjusts her position slightly, tossing her head back and seductively running her hands through her hair.

In the second video, the Russian beauty gives the viewer a glimpse of the bikini front, which is nearly as skimpy as the bottom, revealing in an overload of under and sideboob. In the clip, Anastasiya leans back on her hands, showing off her incredible curves.

The post earned over 64,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments within just the first couple of hours.

“Super gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Good lord, have mercy of us,” added a second, using two silly faces as well as a fire emoji to express his sentiments.

“The queen of beauty and cuteness,” concluded a third, with several crown emoji, as well as a pink heart.

The outfit was incredibly similar to an Instagram post the stunner posted earlier this week, where she wore a similar black and silver teddy.

Anastasiya has often been asked about her killer body, and in an interview with WomenFitness.net, Anastasiya credited her naturally sport nature for her physique.

“I was a sporty girl when I was very young. I use to visit light athletic courses. We lived on the fifth floor without lift, I went upstairs everyday a few times, so I think – it gave me more and made my legs strong and made my body sportive,” she explained.

“Of course, now everyday, my day starts from visiting sport gym, moreover I have an opportunity of training with a personal trainer,” she concluded.