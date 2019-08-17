Cellmate Who Jeffrey Epstein Claimed ‘Roughed Him Up’ Worked As Cop In Same Town As Trump National Golf Club

The ex-cop, Nick Tartaglione, has been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the injuries that Jeffrey Epstein suffered on July 24, but some questions remain.

Politically-connected sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s death has been ruled a suicide by hanging, a New York City medical examiner said on Friday. The announcement comes six days after Epstein was found unconscious in his jail cell at New York City’s federal Metropolitan Correctional Center, as The Inquisitr reported. But despite the ruling, numerous mysteries remain around they death of Epstein.

Epstein had a lengthy roster of prominent and powerful friends, including Donald Trump. The president once called Epstein a “terrific guy,” and had been caught on videotape at a raucous party with Epstein at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach estate, as The Inquisitr had reported.

But in what one commentator writing on Twitter called “an odd coincidence I expect an investigator would follow up on,” the bodybuilder ex-cop who was Epstein’s former cellmate — and who Epstein privately accused of assaulting him — served on the police force in Briarcliff Manor, the same upstate New York town that is also the site of Trump National Golf Club, Westchester.

That ex-cop, Nick Tartaglione, is facing the death penalty in connection to a drug-related quadruple murder, according to The Rockland/Westchester Journal-News.

Commentator Seth Abramson, via Twitter, wrote that the single fact that Tartaglione was a police officer in the same town as the Trump golf club should not be “extrapolated into a theory.” However, given that Briarcliff Manor is a town of only about 8,000 residents, “that coincidence is… very odd.

Nick Tartaglione's long wait for decision on death penalty not unusual https://t.co/4gDRRCPHfd pic.twitter.com/qroGOI3VmE — lohud.com (@lohud) June 1, 2018

On July 24, approximately three weeks before his death, Epstein was found semiconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck. Tartaglione was Epstein’s cellmate at the time, but the musclebound ex-cop was cleared of wrongdoing by internal prison authorities, according to an NBC News report on Friday.

Epstein, however, told fellow inmates and guards at the jail that Tartaglione had inflicted the injuries on him, and according to a New York Post report, that was prison authorities’ rationale for removing Epstein from suicide watch just six days after the incident, which was initially reported as a suicide attempt.

Tartaglione claimed that he had not attacked Epstein, and in fact had found the 66-year-old multimillionaire injured in the cell, and took action that he says saved Epstein’s life, as The Inquisitr reported.

“We’ve always maintained Nick did nothing wrong and that’s clearly been borne out here by the jail itself,” Bruce Barket, a lawyer for Tartaglione, told NBC News.

Tartaglione was no longer housed in the same cell as Epstein on the night of the 66-year-old’s death, but was in a cell not far from Esptein’s, according to an NBC News report. But Tartaglione claimed he heard nothing the night that Epstein died, according to his lawyer.

CBS News reported earlier this week that witnesses heard “shouting and shrieking” coming from Epstein’s cell on the night of his death.