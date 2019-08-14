‘SI Swimsuit’ Model Brooks Nader Puts Nude Backside On Display In Latest Instagram Snap

Brooks Nader took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday to post a stunning black and white photo of herself posing with her backside on full display.

In the snap, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model sits on a bench with her side turned towards the camera. She wears a white, lace shirt with poofy sleeves that hangs loose until just above her thigh. As she poses with her head thrown back, letting her long brown curls flow freely down her back, the model’s followers get a glimpse of her bare backside. The 23-year-old completed the look with thick black lashes and nude lips as she closed her eyes and slightly left her mouth open.

In the caption of the photo, the model writes simply, “perfect imperfections,” as many of her 343,000 followers left comments about how nothing about her was imperfect in the photo. Referring to the Lousiana native as “stunning” and “gorgeous,” her followers also left plenty of emoji in their comments to express how they felt, namely including hearts, heart-eyed smileys, and fire icons.

“This is everything,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Thank you for blessing the world with this,” another follower commented.

“No imperfections in this photo,” yet one more fan pointed out.

The model won the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit 2019 Model Search out of a total of 10,000 contestants and will be featured in the magazine’s 2020 swimsuit issue. Joining previous winners Camille Kostek, Haley Kalil, Anne De Paula, and Mia Kang, the swimsuit models win based on a combination of popular vote, editors’ choice, and the contestant’s history as a Sports Illustrated brand ambassador, according to Heavy.

“I remember looking around and seeing all of these beautiful girls, and I was like, ‘oh there’s no way,'” the model commented when looking back at the open casting call in Miami.

The magazine also commented on Brooks after she won the title.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new edition to the family! There’s so much to love about Brooks! This brunette beauty with a Louisiana flare knows how to take a stunning photo and has the personality to match!”

The model was originally a finance major at Tulane University before being discovered by modeling agent Chad Gavery after he scouted her photos on Instagram. Shortly after, Gavery was able to help her land modeling jobs in New York, Los Angeles, New York, and Europe.

Although she finally gained recognition after being chosen as SI‘s model of the year, Brooks says that her career hasn’t been smooth sailing, but that becoming rookie of the year was a dream come true.