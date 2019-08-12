Bebe Rexha Skimpy Underwear Photo Dedicated To Exec Who Said She Was ‘Too Old To Be Sexy’

Bebe Rexha, 29, is currently busy on tour with The Jonas Brothers but that hasn’t stopped her from taking the time to post sexy photos of herself.

The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker shared an image in black-and-white where she has stripped down to her underwear. In the photo, Rexha is posing in front of the mirror, sporting a pouty face. While Rexha looks incredible in the skimpy number, what has caught peoples attention, even more, is what she had to say in her caption.

She explains that a male music executive told her she was too old for the industry and that her brand was “confusing.” He told her that female singer-songwriters shouldn’t post sexy photos to Instagram, especially at the age she is. The “I Got You” songstress got real and explained that on August 30, she will be turning 30 years of age and refuses to lie about it so her songs do better. She refuses women to be labeled as “hags” when they get to a certain age. Rexha dedicated the photo to the executive and sarcastically questioned if the image was too sexy for him.

The post created a lot of buzz quickly, racking up over 400,000 likes within an hour.

“Big yes,” R&B entertainer Tinashe wrote.

“If anything, we get sexier with age so you do you, girl. love from a fellow 29-year-old,” one user commented.

“I am 29 myself and get this allllll the time!!! This is why I appreciate you!!! Preach girl,” another shared.

“Stunning Bebe! You are so fierce and so open and it’s so Beautiful babe,” a forth mentioned.

“It’s 2019 WHEN WILL THE SOCIETY LET THE PEOPLE DO WHAT THEY WANNA DO! IM FED UP WITH THIS JUST LET PEOPLE BE THEMSELVES WITHOUT PUTTING EM IN A BOX!!!” a fifth follower insisted.

Last week, Bebe announced that on her 30th birthday, she will be releasing a new single, “Not 20 Anymore,” per The Inquisitr. Released on August 30, the song is about being a better lover at 30 and aging like fine wine.

Whilst performing on The Jonas Brothers’ huge North American leg of their “Happiness Begins” tour, Rexha has been sharing some candid behind-the-scenes content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bebe shared a photo of her sitting on the toilet, getting her hair done while brushing her teeth backstage at one of the shows. The funny multi-talking image was praised by fans who enjoyed the unexpected moment.

Despite being bullied into thinking she’s too old for the music industry, Bebe currently has over 35.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her the 24th most-played artist in the world.