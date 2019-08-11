Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Blindsided By Photos Of Miley Cyrus Kissing Kaitlynn Carter

Liam Hemsworth was allegedly blindsided and shocked by the photos of Miley Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter, which surfaced this weekend just moments after news of his split with the singer was made public.

According to The Sun, Miley Cyrus’ “fling” with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split with her longtime love Brody Jenner, came as a complete shock to Liam Hemsworth.

“Their marriage is over and Liam is absolutely heartbroken, but Miley is making up for lost time. He wants to settle down and have a conventional family including kids, but that couldn’t be further from what Miley is after right now,” an insider told the outlet.

“She made it clear she wanted to be able to have fun with other people – men and women – but it’s always been something he’s had a hard time understanding. Now, it has all become too much and there is no way of making their relationship work at the moment,” the source added.

The outlet went on to reveal that Liam headed to Australia last month only planning to spend about three days there with his family, including brother Chris Hemsworth. However, Liam ended up staying for three weeks as he came to terms with the end of his marriage.

The source also claims that Miley Cyrus never fit in with Liam Hemsworth’s family, who are all very traditional and proper, revealing that the former Hannah Montana star was a very unconventional partner for Liam to choose.

Miley and Liam began dating back in 2009 after meeting on the set of the Nicholas Sparks movie adaptation The Last Song. The pair eventually got engaged but Cyrus started to make major headlines when she began to break away from her Disney Channel image.

In August 2013, Miley stunned the world when she twerked on stage with Robin Thicke at the MTV VMAs. Just days later she and Liam split.

In August of 2015, the singer announced that she was pansexual, and that she was open to romantic relationships with anyone over the age of 18.

A few months after that, Miley and Liam rekindled their romance and got engaged again. They eventually tied the knot in December 2018, shocking fans over the weekend by announcing their split less than eight months after their wedding.

The very same day, photos of Miley kissing Kaitlynn Carter emerged, hinting that the singer may have already moved on from her marriage.

