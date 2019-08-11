Sofia Richie Heats Up Instagram In Daisy-Print Mini Dress During Luxury Italian Vacation

Sofia Richie is heating up Instagram. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick has been making major headlines this weekend for joining Kylie Jenner and celebrating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 22nd birthday, but today is seeing Sofia shine without the makeup mogul.

Earlier today, Sofia updated her Instagram. A geotag placed the 20-year-old in Positano, Italy, although the clifftop town and ocean backdrop were a bit of a giveaway. The glitzy Amalfi Coast is known for its stunning horizons, with Sofia herself appearing to be enjoying the perks of the location.

Sofia was photographed outdoors amid thick white stone as soaked up the sun with friend Yris Palmer. While Yris was wowing in a chic pair of cream pants and a crop top, Sofia was upping the ante. Her summery mini dress might not have been eveningwear, but it was notable as it helped the model flaunt her super-sexy frame. Sofia’s toned and bronzed legs were on show, with fans also seeing the model’s slender arms and overall silhouette as the dress was fairly figure-hugging. A lighthearted feel manifested from daisy prints on the dress’ fabric, although a black background added some pizzazz.

Sofia appeared super-classy from under a wide-brimmed straw hat, with her dark shades making a statement. A simple caption from the model acknowledged the weekend, with a little humor suggesting that the glamorous setting is a regular deal for her.

Sofia’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex might be a hot topic, but the model has been a talking point for other reasons. Her increasingly high-profile presence in the Hollywood circle is getting her style noticed, with the results netting her healthy profits. Earlier this year, Sofia announced a collaboration with swimsuit brand Frankie’s. Clearly, the way this model outfits herself is having an influence on others.

Speaking to Grazia about her style, Sofia revealed that she’s a mixed bag.

“Honestly, I can’t really pin exactly what I am because I wake up every morning and I decide that I want to be girly or I want to be a tomboy, or I don’t know like I’m all over the place. But for the most part, I’m comfortable. I think that’s an important key factor to me,” she said.

Loading...

Today’s posts may not have included any swimwear, but it definitely delivered on the daywear front.

Sofia has been photographed frequently this weekend, with photos showing her joining Disick and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle as they joined forces to ring in Kylie Jenner’s birthday. Given that some of Kylie’s sisters didn’t appear to have attended the celebrations, it looks like Sofia was one lucky attendee.