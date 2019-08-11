Kim Kardashian Sparks House Arrest Comments, Bedroom Snap Has Fans Mentioning An Electronic Tag

Kim Kardashian is reeiving some interesting comments to her recent Instagram update. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the platform earlier today for a racy set of photos showing her semi-reclining on her bed. The 38-year-old was flaunting her famous curves in a skin-tight and sexy black mini dress, although it looks like the star’s fans have been honing in on the accessories.

Kim had paired her dress with chunky black wrist jewelry. The statement pieces weren’t exactly taking center stage, but nothing gets past the KKW Beauty founder’s fans. Kim’s post had only been live for 15 minutes before fan comments comparing the bracelets to electronic tag equipment came pouring in.

“When the court allows me to wear my ankle monitor around my wrist,” one fan wrote.

“Why does it look like she has a house arrest band on her wrist,” another asked.

“Looks like she has a tag on,” another added.

“Thought that was a house arrest band on her hand LMFAOOOO” was another comment.

Clearly, the comments were left in a joking way. Kim is known to be a free citizen, although she has made headlines for her activities in the world of prison reform. Last year, Kim was heavily involved in the release of formerly-incarcerated Alice Marie Johnson, with this year seeing the star travel to the White House to continue her attempts to help ex-cons.

Comments left to Kim’s images today mostly sent the star love – an uncontrollable influx of love-showering is commonplace as Kim’s posts go live. The makeup mogul was praised for her fierce curves, sexy look, and beauty. Some fans expressed excitement at her growing KKW Beauty brand, with others stating that she looks great as a mother.

Remarks surrounding the bracelets were, however, marked for a post that was only 15 minutes old. They also appeared to be gaining likes from others.

When it comes to crime, Kim hasn’t had it easy. The star was the victim of a harrowing robbery in Paris, France back in 2016. Kim was robbed at gunpoint, after which she disappeared from social media from quite some time. A 2017 appearance on The Ellen Show saw Kim break down into tears while recalling the event and detailing how it had changed her. Kim bravely returned to Paris in 2018 with husband Kanye West to attend a Louis Vuitton fashion show. Nonetheless, the ordeal seem to have scarred her.

Kim’s update proved popular overall today. It had racked up over 382,000 likes within 45 minutes of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.