’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith Makes New Relationship Instagram Official

It looks like Jay Smith has found love again after his failed marriage with estranged wife, Ashley Martson, and he’s already making it Instagram official, according to a report from Us Weekly.

The 21-year-old TLC star recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his new beau, Kayla O’Brien. In the photo, the couple can be seen sitting at a bar together with drinks in their hands. Smith is staring directly at the camera, while O’Brien is looking off into the distance as she sips her drink. The couple is also wearing matching red outfits while out on their bar date.

“After the bar you know what time it is,” Smith captioned the photo, before added three heart emoji.

O’Brien has also shared several photos of the pair from their exciting night out on the town.

“So much fun w my loves,” she wrote as the caption for one of the photos, before adding two double-heart emoji.

The couple officially went public with their relationship after Smith was released from the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The reality TV star was arrested by local police after violating the terms of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order filed by Martson. He was later released into ICE custody, where he spent four weeks before being released earlier this month, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Now, that the new couple is Instagram official, fans have began noticing a striking resemblance between Smith’s new girlfriend and his estranged wife.

Loading...

“He turned off the comments on the last post with ‘new boo’ cause she looks just like Ashley,” a fan commented on one of Smith’s photos.

And speaking of Martson, the mother-of-two said she was aware of Smith’s relationship with O’Brien during their marriage, but her suspicions were confirmed after she noticed Smith’s GoFundMe campaign, which was created by O’Brien. Martson went on to say she found messages between O’Brien and Smith while they were still living together. During that time, Martson also discovered her husband had sex with one of his tattoo clients in the bathroom of a local barbershop, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Smith and Martson got married in May 2018, after meeting in Jamaica while Martson was on vacation. The couple later reconnected online and made plans to move Smith to the United States via the K-1 visa process. Martson ended up filing for divorce from the Jamaican tattoo artist, citing Smith’s infidelity as the reason.

It’s currently unclear if Smith will return to the TLC series with his new American girlfriend.