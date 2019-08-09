Australian Model Natalie Roser Wears Nothing Under Open Leather Jacket In Sizzling New Pics

Natalie Roser’s new Instagram updates will have her fans doing a double take on one of the pics to ensure they know what they’re looking at. On Thursday, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to post a series of three pictures from a new campaign she recently shot, including one in which she appears to be completely naked.

In the photo, which is the second in the series, the Maxim model stood against a white background wearing an open black leather jacket with no bra or anything else underneath, putting her chest on display — though the jacket is strategically positioned to cover her breasts and censor the photo. In addition, the model rocked some skimpy nude underwear, which matched her skin color almost to the exact tone, giving off the impression that the model might be fully nude. The “barely-there Little G” underwear — and campaign — is by Rose & Bare, who also shared the same snapshot to its own Instagram page.

“The amount of double takes people are going to do is going to be off the charts with this,” one of the brand’s followers wrote in the comments section, trailing the message with a grinning-squinting emoji.

Completing her sultry look, Roser wore a pair of white calf socks by Adidas, featuring the brand’s logo and signature triple lines at the top. Roser had her gaze cast down and lips parted in the snapshot while her blonde hair was swept over dramatically to one side and down as it cascaded over her shoulders and onto her face.

Roser began her post with a black-and-white photo of the same shoot, which captured her in candid smile as she held her jacket at the front. The last photo of the series — also black-and-white — showed Roser crouched down with her side to the camera.

The post, which Roser shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 25,500 likes and over 330 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Aussie model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photos, shot by Daniel Luxford.

“Hottttt. So hot my phone overheated,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a grinning emoji.

“These are so good,” another fan chimed in, including a smiley, a pink double-heart emoji and the OK hand sign.

“The first pic is unbelievably beautiful,” a third fan added.