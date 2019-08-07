Cole Sprouse Comments On Lili Reinhart Breakup Rumors: ‘That’s The Nature Of Our Industry’

Last month, news broke that Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had ended their two-year romance, shocking fans of the hit CW show that had fallen in love with the couple both on and off screen. Fortunately, their hearts were quickly mended when the pair clapped back at the breakup rumors with matching Instagram posts appearing to deny their split.

Since then, fans of the pair have only received more confirmation that the gossip was false, and now, Cole Sprouse has addressed the breakup rumors himself, joking with Entertainment Tonight that the rumors were “incredibly” annoying before getting real about being one half of one of Hollywood’s rising “it” couples.

“No, I don’t care. That’s the nature of our industry,” he explained to the news outlet on Tuesday, August 6 at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event at The H Club Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old always seems to have a cheeky response to stardom — he even has a separate Instagram account @camera_duels in which he snaps pictures of people taking pictures of him — so it should come as no surprise that the star noted that one of the best ways to combat such rumors is to “poke fun of it a little bit.”

“It’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as you can keep it light and fun, it’s all good,” he added.

Cole and Lili certainly seemed to have some fun with their alleged split. Shortly after news of their “breakup” hit the rumor mill, the pair took to their respective Instagram accounts with matching snaps from their W magazine shoot and a set of witty captions that seemed to confirm there was no truth to the gossip.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**,” Lili wrote underneath a sexy snap of her and Cole looking almost vampiric.

Meanwhile, the Disney Channel alum hit back with a snarky remark of his own.

If the twinning social media posts weren’t enough, Lili seemed to deny their breakup over the weekend when she took to her Instagram to celebrate her beau’s birthday with a “sappy nighttime birthday poem.”

Now, as the Hustlers star prepares to celebrate her own birthday in September, fans are naturally curious how Cole will commemorate the special day, especially after the short-but-sweet Instagram post he curated last year.

“I’m not a poet. I do not write. I’ll figure out something beautiful,” he told Entertainment Tonight.