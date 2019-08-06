Kourtney Kardashian’s Abs Are Out Of Control In Sexy Crop Top On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is currently still enjoying her vacation in Italy, and she’s showing off all of her curves in the process.

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a new set of photos from her family vacation, and she took some time to flaunt her impressive abs as well.

In the first snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing on the street in Italy next to her daughter, Penelope, who was eating ice cream.

Kourt leaned against a wall, wearing a skimpy tan crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and insane abs. Kardashian added a pair of high-waisted shorts to her ensemble, which also showed off her lean legs.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also sported a bronzed glow, likely from her time in the sun.

In the other photos, little Penelope is seen eating her ice cream cone in a white, green, and yellow dress. Her big brother, Mason, also eats a large cone as he sports a plain white t-shirt. Later in the series of photos, Mason sits in front of the camera and dons a fluffy green fur coat.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s toned body is the result of a lot of hard work in the gym, and her clean eating lifestyle.

Loading...

Recently, the mother-of-three opened up about her favorite diet, revealing that she looks and feels her best when she follows it.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a blog post for Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s lavish Italian vacation as well as her life with three kids by following her on her social media accounts.