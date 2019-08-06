Kim Kardashian Snuggles Up To Kanye West In Skin-Tight Dress

Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of herself with her husband, rapper Kanye West, on social media this week.

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself snuggling up to Kanye West as they stood in front of a gorgeous backdrop.

In the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a skin-tight pink and gray dress. The form-fitting gown put Kim’s famous hourglass shape on full display, including her tiny waist, flat tummy, ample bust, lean legs, and curvy backside.

Kardashian wore her dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell around her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, a dramatic smokey eye shadow, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter. She added a pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Kim leaned into Kanye, putting her elbow upon his shoulder as she wrapped his arm around his wife’s waist. Kanye wore a blue and pink flannel shirt and a pair of dark pants in the picture as he gave a serious stare into the camera.

In the other two photos, Kim snuggles up to her oldest child, daughter North West, as they explore a museum together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child together, son Psalm West, earlier this year.

Entertainment Tonight reported at the time that the couple known as “Kimye,” was completely over the moon about their newest addition, who joined siblings North, Saint, and Chicago, and that they loved life with four kids.

“Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He’s such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it’s been an easy addition to the family,” an insider told the outlet.

Loading...

“Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm,” the insider continued.

The source also went on to reveal that Kim and Kanye’s children quickly welcomed their new baby brother into the family, making the transition even easier for their parents.

“The kids instantly fell in love with him. North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life with Kanye West and their kids by following the reality star on her social media accounts.