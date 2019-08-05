Olivia Culpo & Devon Windsor Rock Matching Thong Bikinis In Sizzling Photos

Olivia and Devon showed serious skin to the camera during a luxury yacht trip.

Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor are proving that friends who match together stay together in several sizzling new bikini photos shared to social media. The snaps, which Devon posted to her account on August 4, showed herself and her fellow model proudly modeling two skimpy bikini looks from her newly launched line, Devon Windsor Swim, while heading out on a yacht with a group of girlfriends.

The first upload was made up of two sultry snaps, first showing Devon – who’s fast becoming one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable models – sharing a big smile with Olivia as she posed next to her while puckering up her lips.

Windsor opted for a white bikini from her own range, which was made up of a bandeau-style top with a rope design strap that stretched up around her neck which she paired with some seriously skimpy high-waisted bottoms.

As for Culpo, she opted for a darker ensemble with a black bandeau bikini top and sleeves that stretched up to her bicep as well as the same bottoms in black.

But it was the second shot in the multiple upload that really got Devon’s 1.7 million followers’ pulses racing, as she also shared a photo of the twosome – who both had their long hair tied up into buns on their heads – in bikinis with their backs to the camera to show off their assets in matching thong bottoms.

The snap had the two looking at each other and smiling with the stunning beach and crystal blue ocean in the background while Windsor’s bikini bottoms had her name “Devon” written across the back of the waistband as Culpo’s matched with her first name written on hers.

But that wasn’t the only look at their bikini bodies the girls treated their Instagram followers to over the weekend.

Devon also shared a shot of herself posing in the middle of a slew of her fellow models on the yacht who were all sporting black bikinis as she wore her white two-piece.

The star posed in between fellow stars, including Victoria’s Secret models Nadine Leopold and Cara Santana alongside Nicole Harrison and Gabby Westbrook-Patrick as they soaked up all the sunshine in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas.

Also in the snap was Windsor’s sister Alexandra Windsor, who shared her own photo to social media of the genetically blessed group of girlfriends proudly showing off their bikini bodies while boating south of the border.

Devon’s showed off a number of different looks from her collection over the past few months, with The Inquisitr most recently sharing a snap that had her doing a handstand in a swimming pool while wearing a skimpy two-piece.