‘Days Of Our Lives’ Could Be Losing Another Major Character

Days of Our Lives fans may be saying goodbye to yet another cast member in the very near future.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Jason 47, a well-known Days of Our Lives Facebook page, recently revealed that a photo showing a cast members’ pictures was missing from the soap’s August/September cast chart.

On the chart for August in the third row a photo is missing. The row previously held the photos of Thia Megia (Haley Chen), Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker), Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux), and Kassie DePaiva (Eve Donovan).

The outlet claims that the photo that is missing is either Ashford’s or DePaiva’s. If the speculation is true, it seems that viewers may be seeing either Jack or Eve leave Salem in the near future.

Of course, since Jack is currently the mayor of Salem and in the middle of a huge storyline with his former wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), as well as fighting to get his memories back, it seems that Eve could be the character to bid farewell to Salem in an upcoming episode.

Eve currently has no major role on the show after Jack told her he wanted a divorce and fired her as the police commissioner, leaving her with little to do in Salem.

In the latest #DAYS, Eve confronts Jack when she realizes he's been hiding something from her.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/3SLENGAkid — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 3, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Days of Our Lives’ most recent comings and goings reveal that two characters will saying their goodbyes this week alone, leaving Salem a little less dramatic with their departures.

Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will take his curtain call this week after he finds out that his wife, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) is in love with his very own brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Rex will decide to take his broken heart, pack up and leave Salem for the foreseeable future, leaving behind the pain and his friends and family yet again.

Perhaps he’ll go off to reconnect with his baby mama, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), and their baby girl.

Meanwhile, Ted Laurent (Giles Marini), will also have his final air date this week. Ted will shockingly be murdered and stuffed into a trunk for disposal.

Ted first arrived in Salem last year, and got in between Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). He was a huge reason the couple decided to divorce, but Hope and Ted could never find their timing, and couldn’t make the relationship work.

Fans can see more drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.