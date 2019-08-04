Cindy Crawford Gets Drenched In Tiny Bikini In A Throwback Pic

Cindy Crawford caught her fans’ attention with a throwback pic, and it’s been liked over 63,000 times so far. The photo was originally taken for Elle France, and showed the supermodel in a tiny black-and-white bikini.

The swimsuit had a strapless top, which hugged Cindy’s curves perfectly. She wore matching bottoms, and was photographed while splashing around in water. Although it’s hard to see exactly where she was, it’s likely that she was enjoying a coastal destination.

Cindy wore a thick blue headband, along with matching, blue aviator sunglasses. She didn’t wear any necklaces, but her whole body appeared to be drenched. She also glowed, thanks to her tan. The model had her arms outstretched, while twisting her body and creating movement for the shot.

Many of Crawford’s fans were super into the photo.

“I can’t believe I have never seen this image!” said a fan.

“Oh! Feelin the Vibe! Still the best!” exclaimed a follower.

“OMG! How tanned! Beautiful!!” commented an Instagram user.

But there were also haters, many who poked fun at the fact that the update was a throwback pic.

“D*mn that must have taken 60 years ago. Cos she sure doesn’t look like that all,” said a critic.

Meanwhile, others left nice compliments that had nothing to do with the bikini pic.

“I saw your Vogue video last night.. you’re so humble, beautiful and stylish,” said a fan.

In addition, Cindy shared another post several days ago that revealed her kicking back and relaxing. The photo showed the model sitting in an Adirondack chair. She sat on a dock, with water visible behind her. The shoreline was also filled with plenty of trees.

Crawford placed her feet on the edge of the chair, and placed her hands around her knees. She wore a dark top that appeared to be very long. Cindy had her hair down, and placed a pair of sunglasses in her hair. She smiled with her lips closed, while looking off into the distance.

“Looks like the perfect place to contemplate life… heart and soul. Sending [love],” said a fan, who completed their message with a heart emoji.

“Enjoy your summer on the lake! Gotta love summer in #muskoka,” added a follower.

“This looks fit for a soulful album cover,” noted an Instagram fan.

On the other hand, some fans were reminded of their busy lives when they saw the photo.

“Ugh. I need to be doing this very thing. Enjoy,” said a fan.