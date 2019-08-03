Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Heats Up Instagram In Ultra-Revealing String Bikini

Danielle Knudson is living up to the “hot girl summer” trend. The gorgeous Canadian lingerie model has been bringing some serious heat to Instagram with her scorching bikini shots, and fans can’t seem to get enough of her sexy pics.

Her latest post was no different and saw Danielle flaunting her insane bikini body in a very sultry display that sent temperatures soaring on social media. On Saturday, the blonde bombshell treated her ever-growing following to a sizzling beachside photo that had fans rushing to the comments section to pile on the praises for her smoldering look.

Snapped on the beach, with the blue sea fading out into the background of the shot, the 30-year-old hottie showed off her killer curves in a boho-style white bikini, sending pulses racing among her vast base of admirers in the process. Made up of a tiny, off-the-shoulder, lace-up top and a minuscule string bottom, one featuring impossibly skinny side-straps, the daring two-piece did very little to cover her spectacular figure, showing a copious amount of toned, tanned skin.

Danielle channeled some serious mermaid vibes in the steamy shot. The Canadian beauty looked every inch the siren as she seductively posed for the camera, lying down in the sand with fire in her eyes, lips slightly parted in a provocative way, and a beckoning air about her.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Danielle held nothing back as she showed off the stylish and very revealing bathing suit. The stunning lingerie model put her jaw-dropping beach body on full display as she sprawled on the soft sand, somewhat close to the water’s edge. Lounging on the beach with a torrid look on her face and a devil-may-care attitude, the fair-haired beauty lay on one side, leaning on her elbows. Her saucy pose allowed Danielle to flash her washboard abs and chiseled thighs, to the delight of her Instagram followers.

Likewise, her curvy hip was also amply showcased, highlighted by the teeny bikini bottom. At the same time, she teased her subtle cleavage in the tiny top, held in place by a chic corset-inspired lace-up detail that ran down the front of the scanty piece.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not the first time that Danielle has showcased the white lace-up bikini. The Sports Illustrated and Maxim model offered fans a glimpse of the eye-catching beach item not two days ago, in another sweltering beachside snap.

Although fans have seen this particular look before, Danielle’s sexy pose ensured that the new pic would not be easily forgotten. The gorgeous blonde got flirty with the camera, channeling her inner seductress to showcase the teeny bikini.

With nothing between her bronzed body and the wet sand underneath, glistening grains of sand clung to her supple skin, further enhancing the allure of the shot. Her slaying beach-babe look called to mind a previous photo shared to Instagram a couple of weeks ago, in which Danielle offered a close-up look at the lace-up bikini top.

Unsurprisingly, the new photo immediately caught the eye of her adoring fans, who couldn’t stop gushing over Danielle’s smoking-hot look. In the space of three hours, the pic garnered a little shy of 3,250 likes in addition to 65 comments.

“Cute suit!!! Love this shot,” one person wrote under the cheeky snap, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Gorgeous,” remarked a second fan, ending their post with three heart emoji.

“that sand is on fireeeeeeee,” read a third message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

A fourth person quipped, “Flawless beauty,” followed by a trio of diamond emoji.

“YOU are the most wonderful wave of the Ocean of Beauty,” noted one lyrically-inclined Instagram user, in a message that also included a heart emoji in place of the letter “O” in “YOU” and a rose emoji.