Kim Zolciak Stuns In Barely-There Bikini, Packs On PDA With Husband Kroy Biermann In Latest Instagram Post

Kim Zolciak is not afraid to show off her amazing body at 41-years-old, or her love for her husband. On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to do both of those things in one great post. She shared a set of two photos of herself and her husband, Kroy Biermann, enjoying each other’s company on a beach.

The photos on Kim’s Instagram showed the mother of six relaxing in the ocean with Kroy by her side. In the first photo, the couple stood on the edge of the water near each other and posed silly for the camera. Kim looked absolutely stunning in a minuscule black triangle-shaped bikini top with loose ruffled straps that barely contained her assets. She paired the top with a matching barely-there bottom that, from the angle the photo was taken, looked as if it were only a string tied around her waist. The bottom sat high on her hips, putting her long, lean legs on full display. The look also did nothing but favors for her completely flat midsection.

Next to her, Kroy wore an incredibly tiny green Speedo and nothing else, except for a black snorkeling set on his head, which Kim wore as well. The former Atlanta Falcon opened his mouth and pointed at his wife, while Kim flashed her winning smile with her blonde hair falling in wet waves down her shoulders.

The second photo was taken up close as Kroy hugged Kim tight and planted a huge kiss on her lips.

In the caption, Kim revealed that her daughter, Ariana Biermann, 17, took the photos for them. As fans know, Ariana and Kim’s other daughter, Brielle, 22, are from previous relationships, but Kroy adopted the girls in 2013, per Hollywood Life. Kim and Kroy also share KJ, 8, Kash, 6, and Kaia and Kane, 5-year-old twins.

Kim’s post garnered over 38,000 likes in 10 hours. In the comments, fans left a ton of love for the happy couple, who got married in 2011.

“ASK BELIEVE RECEIVE!!! I asked for more Kroy in his banana hammock, believed it would happen, and received this tonight,” one fan joked.

“Power couple of our generation,” another declared with a thumbs-up emoji.

“You 2 make me smile!!! Living your best days together,” a third follower added.

“It’s nice and refreshing to see public ppl loving and loving and supporting each other,” another fan wrote.

Those who wish to see more of Kim, Kroy, and their family can watch their hit Bravo series, Don’t Be Tardy, which just completed its seventh season.