Russian Bombshell Anne Vyalitsyna Sizzles In Plunging Swimsuit

Anne Vyalitsyna is making the best of the summer days, as her Instagram fans have surely noticed. On Monday, the Russian beauty showed that she kicked off the week in grand style when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a sophisticated swimsuit that put her enviable physique in full evidence, to the delight of her fans.

In the photo, Vyalitsyna — who also goes by Anne V for short — knelt in the sand of Atlantic Beach, New York, as the geotag she included with her post indicated, as she rocked a gorgeous black one-piece swimsuit, which featured a plunging neckline that dipped into her chest all the way to her stomach, showing off quite a bit of skin. The swimsuit also boasted a strap that wrapped around her waist, tying on the side, which gave the piece an elegant detail. According to the tag Anne V included with her post, the swimsuit she was wearing is by Alexandra Miro, a brand of luxury swimwear designed to empower, as described on its Instagram page.

The 33-year-old model — who appeared for 10 consecutive years in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, from 2005 through 2014 — was enjoying a slice of watermelon in the snap to help her beat the heat and stay hydrated. Anne V accessorized her look with a pair of black shades, which emanated a vintage feel.

In the shot, the model knelt down in the sand as she flashed a bright, big smile at a point off-camera. She wore her blonde hair down, cascading over her shoulders, as its naturally straight strands flew back with the wind. While it’s hard to see due to the sunglasses, Anne V appeared to be wearing little-to-no makeup in the shot.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Anne V shared with her half a million-plus Instagram followers — has garnered more than 2,600 likes and over 75 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Russian-American model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“I hope it will last longer than Monday!!!” one user wrote, adding a series of heart eyes and wolf emoji at the end of the message.

“[W]ow, this is amazing,” another fan chimed in.

“So Gorgeous,” a third fan raved, and added a few fire emoji.