Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini

Olivia Culpo got her fans excited on Monday when she updated her Instagram account with a photo that showed her wearing a skimpy two-piece bikini.

In the snap, the former Miss USA posted an image on Instagram where she was wearing a red string bikini. Culpo was leaning against the rail of a deck near the ocean as the sun appeared to be setting. As blue and yellow hues filled the cloudy sky, the beauty appeared to be looking at the sunset. Taking center stage was Culpo’s fabulous body in a teeny-tiny string bikini, as the outline of her body was highlighted by the bright colors behind her.

Culpo leaned on one arm and arched her back, showing off her incredibly toned body. She wore several necklaces, some of which hung down between her breasts, drawing the eye to her chest. One pendant necklace hung down to her belly button, which drew attention to her trim waistline. The model wore her hair pulled back in a short ponytail and seemed to be wearing a full face of makeup. Hanging loosely around her wrists was an oversized shirt. Beside her hand on the rail was a straw hat.

Culpo’s 4.2 million followers were loving the sexy mood in the shot.

“It’s almost exhausting to take in all the beauty happening in this photo,” one follower said.

“dreamyyyy,” wrote another.

“Such an amazing view!” one fan pointed out.

“The sky is amazing. You don’t look bad either,” one follower joked.

“Body goals,” said one fan.

“I mean come on,” one follower quipped.

“Picture perfect,” said another.

Many of Culpo’s fans think her photos are picture-perfect. Whether she is wearing a bikini or an evening gown, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model always manages to look stunning.

Culpo appeared to post a photo of the same deck last week that also showcased an amazing view of the sunset. The former Miss Universe did not indicate where the photo was taken, but the scenery certainly had her followers enthralled.

Culpo has been sharing quite a few beach snaps. One beach shot included the beauty riding a horse. Another funny post featured fellow model Jasmine Sanders and showed the reality of what taking photos at the beach can actually be like. In a video, the two can be seen being overtaken by large waves rolling into the shore.

Fans wanting to keep up with Culpo can follower her Instagram account.