Kendall Jenner Sunbathes In Sparkly Pink String Bikini

Kendall Jenner appears to be back in vacation mode. The supermodel took to her Instagram stories earlier today with a sizzling bikini snap. Although this 23-year-old knows how to keep her fans on their toes, Kendall offered no hint of her location in her close-up photo.

Kendall’s sun-drenched snap came as a selfie serving as a reminder of just why she is the world’s highest-paid supermodel. Fans didn’t see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s face, but the photo still threw out plenty. Kendall was sunning her sizzling curves in a blush-pink bikini that stood right out against a background towel in whites. The two-piece was somewhat velvet-like in material with sparkly fabrics that shimmered in the sunlight. Kendall was sending out her world-famous abs and curvy hips, although the photo equally flaunted the star’s feminine cleavage via the bikini’s strung upper.

No words were offered with the image, and clearly, the model didn’t feel that she needed any. Kendall’s Instagram story may well prove a talking point for fans, though, and a pattern seems to be forming. Kendall’s ocean view Instagram update yesterday offered no geotag, although fans do have their suspicions regarding where the star is.

A food-centric and poolside snap of Kendall with sister Kourtney Kardashian was posted by the Poosh CEO over the weekend. As The Inquisitr reports, the sisters were slurping spaghetti on an alfresco terrace with Kourtney already making headlines for being in Corsica, France. It can be assumed that Kendall has joined the 40-year-old. Kourtney is vacationing with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick and the couple’s three children.

Kendall, meanwhile, remains the only one of her famous five sisters not to have kids. Younger sister Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in February of last year. Older sibling Khloe Kardashian is also a mother of one, having given birth to daughter True shortly after Stormi’s arrival. While Kourtney is a mother of three, Kim Kardashian recently became a fourth-time parent. Together with husband Kanye West, Kim welcomed son Psalm in May.

An insider reporting to Life & Style Mag has suggested that Kendall is in no rush to pursue the baby route.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” they said.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow the model's Instagram.