Candice Swanepoel Pulls A Yoga Pose In See-Through Leggings & A Sports Bra

The Victoria's Secret model is showing some skin in her workout gear.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is giving fans a look at her very best yoga moves as she showed off her skills in her athletic gear on Instagram on July 28. While exercising outdoors, the supermodel mom of two proved how she gets the amazing body she proudly flaunts in photo shoots and on the runway while modeling for some of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world.

Rocking a pair of white leggings with see-through mesh legs to give a look at her seriously toned legs, Candice paired the fun look with a matching strappy white sports bra with a keyhole accent across the chest. She accessorized the all-white athletic ensemble with a bracelet on her right wrist and an anklet on her right ankle.

The light coordinated activewear look perfectly showcased her trim and toned middle as well as her seriously long and slim legs.

Getting in some workout time in the sunshine, Swanepoel tied her long blonde hair up and away from her face in a ponytail as she put one arm up in the air while balancing on the other.

In the caption, the stunning model told her 13.5 million followers that she was spending some time at Caraiva Bela Vista in the Brazilian town of Porto Seguro.

Fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages after seeing the star get her workout in the great outdoors, leaving several messages of support for the longtime Victoria’s Secret model.

“You are so incredibly talented and beautiful Candice,” one person commented.

Another said, “So beautiful and gorgeous.”

A third Instagram user added, “Very beautiful girl Candice.”

Swanepoel has been outspoken in the past about keeping active, previously opening up about her passion for yoga to The Cut.

In the 2017 interview, she revealed that she actually makes up her own yoga moves and really got into her making her own routine after becoming a mom.

“I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years,” said the star – who’s mom to now 1-year-old Ariel and 2-year-old Anaca.

“It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music. It’s a little ritual for me. I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed — I try at least twice a week,” she continued.

And she’s certainly not afraid to show off the results of her workouts.

Swanepoel often shares bikini shots with her followers, with The Inquisitr recently sharing a flawless snap of the model rocking a sizzling snakeskin two-piece from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C.