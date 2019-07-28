Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Black Skirt & Crop Top

Once again, Cindy Kimberly is lighting her Instagram feed on fire.

The model loves to update fans on current events going on in her life and she also shows off her fashion sense on a regular basis as well. The black-haired beauty boasts an impressive following of over 5.6 million fans on Instagram alone and that number continues to climb each and every day. In the most recent series of photos that was shared with her legion of fans, the stunner shows off her fit physique in a NSFW outfit.

In the first photo in the series, the stunner poses with a white wall against her back. She kneels for the shot, leaning her head back and letting her long, dark locks flow at her back. Her beautiful facial features are highlighted with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, lipgloss, highlighter, and blush. Along with a pair of black, high-heeled boots, the model rocks an incredibly short black skirt

She pairs the look with a tiny blue crop top that has a pattern all over it. The next photo in the series shows the beauty striking another sexy pose — this time in the back of a vehicle. In this particular shot, Kimberly’s toned and tanned abs are on full display. In the next image, the beauty gives fans a good glimpse of her backside, showing off her long stems in the same tiny black skirt.

In the last two photos in the series, Cindy poses with a different friend. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the beauty a lot of attention from her fans with over 181,000 likes and upwards of 900 comments. Some follower commented on the photo to let the model know that she looks incredible while countless others commented on her stunning figure.

“GOD IS A WOMAN,” one follower gushed over the photo.

“Slay my life queen,” one more fan raved.

“These are all so fire, break my heart some more,” one more chimed in with a few emoji.

And while she definitely looks stunning in every single thing that she rocks, The Inquisitr recently shared that the model sizzled in a skimpy little pink bikini. In the shot, Kimberly stands smack dab in the middle of the photo, posing with her hands on her knees and sticking her tongue out for the camera. She wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a ponytail as she dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss.

As usual — she looks flawless.