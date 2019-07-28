Barbara Palvin Sizzles In Sexy Camoflauge Look

Barbara Palvin has been busy traveling lately. The Hungarian beauty was in Paris at the end of June, then spent some time in her native Hungary, and flew across the pond to Tokyo not long after in a whirlwind tour.

She hasn’t updated fans on where she’s at now, but she did share a sizzling shot of herself looking like a total bombshell in a camouflage outfit.

In the snap, Palvin rocked what looked to be semi-sheer black lingerie. She paired the skimpy outfit with knee-high Diesel boots in a camoflauge print. Despite the sporty print, the boots themselves had sky high stiletto heels that amped up the sex appeal on the already seductive outfit. She wrapped a camoflauge print jacket around her waist, leaving her toned thighs exposed as well as her arms and back in the sheer lingerie.

Her hair was done in a simple style, and her makeup remained neutral, yet she served up some major seduction in the shot. Palvin crouched down in a sultry pose, and there was plenty of greenery visible in the background. The Victoria’s Secret Angel didn’t include any more details in the caption that would give her followers a clue as to what the photo was for, but they didn’t seem to mind. The sexy shot received over 416,000 likes in less than half an hour as fans drooled over the snap.

Many of her international fans added to the comments section, and there were also quite a few fans who simply commented with a string of emoji because they couldn’t quite find the right words.

In addition to her work with Victoria’s Secret, Palvin is one of the new faces of Giorgio Armani Beauty. WWD reports that Palvin, as well as Elaine Zhong, Sara Sampaio, Madisin Rian, and Greta Ferro, have been selected to appear in a few videos for the brand.

Palvin recently shared one of the videos, and the end result was gorgeous. Palvin rocked a simple black dress in the video that showcased her incredible physique, and had minimal makeup and wet, slicked-back hair. The vibe was super natural and she looked like a beachy beauty.

In another one of the videos, which Palvin also shared with her followers, she rocked a skimpy white one-piece that revealed plenty of her physique, and splashed around in the ocean with a gorgeous male co-star.

In all the videos, Palvin’s natural beauty is on display, as she wears minimal makeup and has fresh-from-the-ocean hair.